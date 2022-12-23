ARCHDALE —Bobby Franklin Lloyd, 82, of Archdale passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations, Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
