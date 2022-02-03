COLFAX — Bobby Lee Parrish, age 90, husband of Jo Bundy Parrish, resident of River Landing at Sandy Ridge, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Bob was born in Trinity on May 4, 1931, son of Lonnie Eugene Parrish and Lida Kennedy Parrish. He graduated from High Point University where he met his wife of 68 years, and served as President of its Alumni Association and on its Board of Visitors. He was in the life insurance business for over 45 years. He co-founded and served as President of Smith/Broadhurst, Inc., Corporate Pension/Profit Sharing Consulting Services, Inc., and Estates Analysis Services, Inc., all of Greensboro. He served as President of the High Point Association of Life Underwriters and the High Point Estate Planning Council.
Bob used his financial background to establish a planned giving program for the National Foundation Fighting Blindness and served as its volunteer director for some years until a full-time director was hired. He served as Chairperson of Urban Ministry of High Point, Youth Unlimited, House of Prayer, and the Salvation Army Advisory Board, where he was honored with the Others award.
Bob served on the boards of Drug Action Council, Open Door Ministries, and the American Red Cross. He was a long-time member of the High Point Rotary Club and served as a Mobile Meals volunteer for many years.
Bob was deeply devoted to God and to the church and believed he could help people most by helping them come to know Jesus Christ as their Lord. He worshipped God at Lebanon United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for 51 years and served as Chairperson of most of its Boards and Committees.
Bob served the Methodist Church in many capacities including District Lay Leader, the Conference Board of Laity, Conference Board of Missions, and the Bishop’s Lay Advisory Council. He was active in the Lay Renewal movement for over 40 years and led weekend Lay Witness Missions and other renewal events in over 100 churches throughout the Southeast. He served as the area Director and a board member of the Institute of Church Renewal in Atlanta and on the board of Lay Renewal Ministries in St. Louis, Missouri. He served as Chairperson of the Ministries of the Son of God Advisory Board, a missionary work in Belize.
Bob was a kind, loving, humble, and generous man. It was evident in the way he lived his life that spending time with God and his family were his top two priorities. He often said how blessed he was to be a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and his family felt equally blessed to have him as such an integral part of their lives.
Those who are left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jo, whom he married on June 13, 1953, his three daughters Patricia P. O’Connor (Jim), Pamela P. Bye (Michael), and Jill P. Wilson (Jimmy), all of High Point, NC, his granddaughter Lauren O’Connor Marin (Juan) of Greensboro, NC, his grandsons Michael O’Connor (Leah) of Huntersville, NC, Tyler Wilson (Stefanie) of Thomasville, NC, Tanner Wilson (Elise) of Greer, SC, and Joey Bye (Olivia) of Wilmington, NC, his great-grandson Oliver Wilson of Thomasville, NC, his soon to be born great-grandson Alexander O’Connor, his sister Dorothy B. Elliot (Braxton) of Trinity, NC, his twin sister Betty P. Robbins of Broad Run, VA, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was one brother and three sisters.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Lebanon United Methodist Church conducted by Pastor Joseph Kim. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. — 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. The family requests that everyone attending wear masks and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to Ministries of the Son of God, 1606 Laurel Lane, High Point, NC 27262 or Lebanon United Methodist Church, 237 Idol Street, High Point, NC 27262.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
