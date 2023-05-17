HIGH POINT — Bobby Lee Byerly, beloved owner of the Rol-a-Rink in High Point, NC and esteemed speed skate coach, passed away on May 11, 2023, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be remembered. His profound impact on the world of skating, dedication to his students, and warm spirit will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Bob is survived by his wife of 70 years, Polly and predeceased by his loving grandparents, Mama and Papa, his mother Ruby Lala Byerly and his sister Billie Byerly Wiley and many wonderful nieces and nephews who lovingly and respectfully called him “Uncle Bob”.
Born on May 20, 1930, in High Point, NC, Bob’s passion for skating developed at a young age at the Unity Skating Rink in Thomasville, NC and after social skating and making many wonderful friends, was eventually hired as a Disc Jockey and Floor Supervisor. While working at the Rink, Bob met the most important person in his life, Polly Ann Adams, and after a year of dating married on Dec. 22, 1951.
Bob worked in the building supply and furniture business until he was drafted into the military in 1954. Bob served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, NC. After his discharge Bob and Polly returned to High Point working in the Furniture Industry at Alma Desk as a Time & Motion Study Engineer. Bob also worked as a co-manager at the Roller-Skating Rink at the High Point Recreation Center on Ward Avenue in High Point where he met long time friend and future business partner Bill Von Cannon.
Bob and Bill began dreaming about opening their own Skating Rink, proposing the idea to several local businessmen, after being turned down many times, they eventually got the break they needed from Robert “Rob” Kennedy who became a dear friend to Bob. Mr. Kennedy built the building that would become the High Point Rol-a-Rink. The skating business partnership of Bob and Polly and Bill and BeBe Von Cannon started in 1958. With his infectious enthusiasm and commitment to fostering a welcoming environment, Bob transformed the Rol-a-Rink into a vibrant hub for the local community. Families flocked to the rink, creating countless memories and friendships under Bobby's caring guidance.
His talent and love for Roller Skating were evident to all who watched him, and it became clear that Bob was destined to leave an indelible mark on the skating community. Coaching dance, figure skating and speed skating, Bob’s dedication to his students extended beyond the skating rink. He became a mentor, a confidant, and a friend to countless young skaters, offering guidance not only on the rink but also in life. He instilled in them the values of perseverance, sportsmanship, and teamwork, leaving an enduring impact on their character that went far beyond the realm of skating. His skaters consistently achieved remarkable success, winning regional and national competitions, and even representing their country at the international level.
Bob’s contributions to the sport did not go unnoticed. His unwavering commitment to excellence earned him numerous accolades and recognition throughout his career including a Life Membership in the Roller-Skating Rink Operator Association of America, member of the Roller-Skating Teachers of America and the Speed Skating Coach Association of America. Bob was inducted into the Speed Skating Coaches Hall of Fame where his likeness is enshrined at the Roller-Skating Museum in Lincoln, Nebraska.
An avid golf enthusiast since the age of 12, working as a caddie, Bob continued his love of golf in his spare time along with his bride and golfing partner Polly, for as long as both were physically able winning many tournaments in local course competitions.
Bob and Polly along with their cherished staff and skating family would operate several rinks including the Rol-A-Rink for over 50 years in what they both called a labor of love. Bob and Polly spoke often of the thousands of customers who supported the Rol-a-Rink and are forever thankful.
Beyond his professional achievements, Bob will be fondly remembered for his warm heart, infectious smile, and genuine kindness. He had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel valued and supported, and his charismatic presence lit up any room he entered. Whether sharing a joke or offering a comforting shoulder, Bob’s compassion and empathy touched the lives of many.
Bob and Polly’s family would like to thank the wonderful nursing staff of High Point Medical Center for their kindness and the amazing people at Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point. And a huge heartfelt thank you to the friends and family who could be with Bob in his last days.
A memorial service will be held at Westchester Baptist Church Thursday May 18 at 2 p.m. with a celebration of Bob’s life and family visitation held after the service. Memorials may be made in his memory to Westchester Baptist Church where he and Polly have been members for many years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.