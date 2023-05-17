HPTNWS- 5-18-23 BYERLY, BOBBY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Bobby Lee Byerly, beloved owner of the Rol-a-Rink in High Point, NC and esteemed speed skate coach, passed away on May 11, 2023, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be remembered. His profound impact on the world of skating, dedication to his students, and warm spirit will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Bob is survived by his wife of 70 years, Polly and predeceased by his loving grandparents, Mama and Papa, his mother Ruby Lala Byerly and his sister Billie Byerly Wiley and many wonderful nieces and nephews who lovingly and respectfully called him “Uncle Bob”.

Born on May 20, 1930, in High Point, NC, Bob’s passion for skating developed at a young age at the Unity Skating Rink in Thomasville, NC and after social skating and making many wonderful friends, was eventually hired as a Disc Jockey and Floor Supervisor. While working at the Rink, Bob met the most important person in his life, Polly Ann Adams, and after a year of dating married on Dec. 22, 1951.

