ARCHDALE — Bobby Joe Brackett, 89, of Archdale, passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, at his home.
Born April 15, 1934, in High Point, he was the son of the late George Brackett and the late Pauline Gallimore Brackett. Bobby was a United States Army Veteran, and a route supervisor for Merita Bakery. He was an avid hunter who loved his hunting, with his dogs, Adam and JoJo, and also spending time with his family which included kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Brackett of the home; son, Ricky Brackett (Jeri Ann Sexton) of Bath, NC; daughter, Robin Cecil (Kent) of High Point; grandchildren, Stephen Brackett, Tiffany Brackett, Kevin Brackett (Victoria), Tyler Brackett, Morgan Brackett, and Brianna Cecil; great grandchildren, Kynden Brackett and Kenzie Brackett.
Memorial services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2023, in the High Point Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Dale James officiating.
The family will visit with friends following the service.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
