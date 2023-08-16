Bobby Joe Brackett

ARCHDALE — Bobby Joe Brackett, 89, of Archdale, passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, at his home.

Born April 15, 1934, in High Point, he was the son of the late George Brackett and the late Pauline Gallimore Brackett. Bobby was a United States Army Veteran, and a route supervisor for Merita Bakery. He was an avid hunter who loved his hunting, with his dogs, Adam and JoJo, and also spending time with his family which included kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.