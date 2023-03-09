HPTNWS- 3-10-23 JONES, BOBBY.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Mr. Bobby James Jones, 88, of Thomasville, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Henry Etta and Bruce Hinkle Hospice House. He was born on Sept. 25, 1934 in Davidson County, NC to Mitchell Baxter Jones and Helen Moore Jones.

He graduated from Hasty High School in 1952 and was a US Army veteran.

Trending Videos