THOMASVILLE — Mr. Bobby James Jones, 88, of Thomasville, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Henry Etta and Bruce Hinkle Hospice House. He was born on Sept. 25, 1934 in Davidson County, NC to Mitchell Baxter Jones and Helen Moore Jones.
He graduated from Hasty High School in 1952 and was a US Army veteran.
He worked in maintenance with the Davidson County School System and the US Post Office. He was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church.
On April 7, 1955, he married Louise Darr, who survives of the home; also surviving are his sons, Mark Jones and wife Gina of Charlotte and Erik Jones of Chapel Hill; daughter, Cindy Beal of Thomasville; grandchildren, Amy Leonard and husband Matt, Brooke Child and husband Ryan, Josh Beal and wife Shannon, Hayden Jones and wife Samm, and Colton Jones; and great-grandchildren, Tyson Child and fiancee Sarah, Caleb Leonard, Kaci Beal, Mikayla Leonard, Wyatt Beal, and Baby Girl Jones due in August.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Fairview United Methodist Church with Rev. Duane Corle and Rev. Karen Kurtz officiating. Military Honors will be performed following the funeral service and interment in the church cemetery will be private.
Mr. Jones will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until taken to the church 30 minutes prior to the service. The family will be at the funeral home on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Fairview UMC, Music Department, 2876 Old Greensboro Rd. Thomasville, NC 27360, Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292 or to Meals on Wheels, Senior Services of Davidson County, 211 W. Colonial Drive, Thomasville, NC 27360/
