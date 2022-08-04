HIGH POINT— Mr. Bobby Haywood Walden, 83, peacefully entered into eternal rest on July 29, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital High Point Medical Center. He was born in Ellerbe, NC, on Feb. 25, 1939, a son of the late Joe Haywood Walden and Agnes Walden. He was also preceded in death by his son, Bruce Fulton; his grandson, Demorria Leak; and stepfather, James Stevenson.

Bobby moved to Manhattan, NY, at an early age. He later relocated to High Point, NC, and graduated from William Penn High School, Class of 1958. Bobby was employed with Hatteras Yachts for 28 years, and North State Communications for seven years. On Oct. 21, 1988, Bobby united in marriage to the love of his life, Sarah Johnson, in High Point, NC.

