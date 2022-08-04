HIGH POINT— Mr. Bobby Haywood Walden, 83, peacefully entered into eternal rest on July 29, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital High Point Medical Center. He was born in Ellerbe, NC, on Feb. 25, 1939, a son of the late Joe Haywood Walden and Agnes Walden. He was also preceded in death by his son, Bruce Fulton; his grandson, Demorria Leak; and stepfather, James Stevenson.
Bobby moved to Manhattan, NY, at an early age. He later relocated to High Point, NC, and graduated from William Penn High School, Class of 1958. Bobby was employed with Hatteras Yachts for 28 years, and North State Communications for seven years. On Oct. 21, 1988, Bobby united in marriage to the love of his life, Sarah Johnson, in High Point, NC.
Bobby was a devoted husband, father and friend. He was known for his 1954 Chevrolet truck, “The Little Brown Jug.” He loved fishing, visiting the flea market, landscaping his home and being surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren and friends. Bobby was also an entrepreneur and enjoyed his dove release business. He has now gained his wings and has flown home to be with the angels.
Loving and fond memories will be cherished by Bobby’s loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sarah Johnson Walden, of High Point, NC; his children, Gregory (Sheila) Walden, of High Point, NC, Mark (Octavia) Fulton, of Winston-Salem, NC, Chris (Catrina) Fulton, of Winston-Salem, NC, Teresa Walden, of High Point, NC, Stacy Johnson, of High Point, NC, Tina Williams, of High Point, NC, Maurice Johnson, of High Point, NC, and Tyrone (Natashi) Johnson, of Columbia, SC; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews; special friends, Jimmy Byers and James (Bo) Parker; and other relatives and dear friends.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, at 1 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
