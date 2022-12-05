THOMASVILLE — Bobby Gene McLaurin, age 92, died on Dec. 5, 2022. He was born in Cabarrus County, NC, on Sept. 15, 1930, to Raymond Atlas McLaurin and Katie McIntyre McLaurin.
He was born and raised in Cabarrus County, NC, and later moved to Thomasville. He retired from Thomasville Furniture Industries.
Bobby is survived by his son, Raymond McLaurin and wife Jennifer; daughter, Regina Hilbourn and husband Jeffrey; two sisters, Doris Tucker and Mary Sisk; grandchildren, Cameron McLaurin, Kaitlyn McLaurin, Kerri Hilbourn, Korey Hilbourn; and six great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, his wife Janie Loflin, one brother and three sisters preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations, 976 Phillips Ave., High Point, NC 27262, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville, NC.
The family will greet friends prior to the service from 12-12:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
