THOMASVILLE — Bobby Gene McLaurin, age 92, died on Dec. 5, 2022. He was born in Cabarrus County, NC, on Sept. 15, 1930, to Raymond Atlas McLaurin and Katie McIntyre McLaurin.

He was born and raised in Cabarrus County, NC, and later moved to Thomasville. He retired from Thomasville Furniture Industries.

Trending Videos