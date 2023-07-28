HIGH POINT — Bobby Ray Denny, 76, passed away, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the Hospice Home at High Point.

Born Sept. 24, 1946, in Guilford County, Bobby was the son of the late Paul Eugene and Elva Faye Grubb Denny. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Fred Eugene Denny. Bobby grew up in High Point, and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Thomasville. He worked for Kmart for 30 years, Harris Teeter for 10 years, and was presently working for the High Point Enterprise for the last 20 years.