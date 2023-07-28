HIGH POINT — Bobby Ray Denny, 76, passed away, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the Hospice Home at High Point.
Born Sept. 24, 1946, in Guilford County, Bobby was the son of the late Paul Eugene and Elva Faye Grubb Denny. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Fred Eugene Denny. Bobby grew up in High Point, and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Thomasville. He worked for Kmart for 30 years, Harris Teeter for 10 years, and was presently working for the High Point Enterprise for the last 20 years.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 26 years, Patricia Craven Denny; step-daughter, Marsha Brantley; uncle and aunt, Lewis and Martha Denny; nephew Matt Denny; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 1, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, officiated by Pastors Floyd Edwards and John Sides. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening, July 31, from 6 until 8 at the funeral home, and other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.
Condolences can be made online at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
