TRINITY — Mr. Bobby Eugene Brown Sr., 81, resident of Trinity, died Jan. 25, 2022 at his home.
He was born June 21, 1940 in Statesville, NC, a son to the late William I. and Maude Eunice Gulledge Brown. Bobby was a resident of this area all his life, a U.S. Army veteran, and a retiree from Smart Socks Incorporated. He loved anything antique, especially cars, and always enjoyed visiting area car shows to see the different models. On May 15, 1960 he married the former Becky Dalton who survives of the residence. Their love remained steadfast through the years and it was her care for him that extended their time together. He was a loving husband, outstanding father, and the reason for the closeness of their family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Bobby Brown Jr. (Elizabeth) of Trinity and Mark Brown (Phyllis Szymanski) of Trinity. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Frye and Joyce Allred; and a brother, Grady Ira Brown.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Dr. Asheboro, NC 27203. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.