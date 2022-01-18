THOMASVILLE — Mr. Bobby Brice Hedrick, 89, a resident of Hasty School Rd. passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at the Westchester Manor Nursing Center. He was born on Jan. 4, 1933 in Davidson County, NC to James William (Will) Hedrick and Etta Lou Saintsing Hedrick.
He was a 1951 graduate of Hasty High School, where he and his twin brother, Billy played basketball and baseball. He later graduated from High Point College. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a retired chemist working for both JP Stevens and Piedmont Chemical Company. He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Ann Gable Hedrick on Feb. 19, 2001; his twin brother, Billy Bruce Hedrick on Jan. 5, 2021; and his sister, Dollie Hedrick Linthicum on Jan. 19, 2013.
Surviving is his daughter, Janet Hoover and husband Randy of Archdale; two grandsons, Daniel Hoover and wife Jennifer and Wil Hoover and wife Kerry; great-granddaughters, Kallie and Roxy; nieces, Mandy Templeton, Tina Kennedy, Sharon Small, and Tracey Adams; and nephews, Greg Hedrick, Terry Hedrick, Eddie Gable, and Paul Gable.
A graveside service with military rites provided by the NC National Guard Honor Guard and the Davidson County Veterans Honor Guard will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Payne officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Mr. Hedrick will lie in state on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021 from 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. and on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. for members of the community to pay their respects. Memorials may be directed to Zion UCC, 130 Hasty School Rd. Thomasville, NC 27360.
