THOMASVILLE — Bobby Alexander Williams, 47 passed away suddenly on Nov. 11, 2022. He was born Jan. 5, 1975 to Mary Agnes Williams in Darlington, SC. He graduated from St John High School in Darlington, SC. He was employed at Sherwin Williams Distribution Center in Greensboro, NC. His two passions were football and being a mentor. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Henrietta Williams and his uncles, Henry Williams, Albert Gardner, Frank Williams and aunts Fannie Mae Williams, Louise Williams and brother in law John Whitaker Jr. He is survived by his wife, Billie Whitaker Williams of the home, his children, Bobby Williams Jr of Winston Salem, NC, Chantel Blackwell of Thomasville, Specialist Chantez Whitaker(Kaitlyn) of Hinesville, Ga, Jaylon Whitaker of the home and granddaughter, Xara (His Little Mook Mook). He also leaves his mother, Mary Agnes Williams and stepfather Bobby Primes of Darlington, SC. His sister Angelia Thomas of High Point, NC. Bobby’s in laws, Minnie Baxter(Robert), Priscilla Davis, Donald Whitaker, Hilda Whitaker, Marvin Whitaker, Earl Whitaker (Brenda), David Whitaker, Mitchell Whitaker (Barbara), Patricia Whitaker-Owens (Joe), Tracy Hamlin (Derrick), Sally Davis (Matt), Annie Ruth McCauley. His uncles, Theodore Williams (Debra), Marion Williams, and Jerry Williams and his aunts Shirley Williams, Patricia Williams and Theresa Williams. He has a host of special cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
S. E. Thomas Funeral and Cremation Services is handling all arrangements: Services will take place Saturday, November 19 at 1100 Stanton Place Church of God of Prophecy. Visitation will take place at 12:30 p.m. and funeral to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be Sunday, Nov. 20 in Darlington, SC. The family will be gathering at 719 Doak Street Thomasville, NC.
