SALISBURY — Bobbie Jo Ferguson Szymanski, 84, of Salisbury passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Born in Cabarrus County on Feb. 10, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Barnes Ferguson and Alfred B. Ferguson.
Mrs. Szymanski was a 1956 graduate of A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis and attended Pheiffer University. She worked in reservation systems for the Royal Sonesta Hotel in New Orleans and office management for Barrett Roofing Co. in Millington, NJ for over 30 years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Kannapolis and was a Red Hat Lady. Mrs. Szymanski was an avid reader and in her younger years she drove in sports car rallies. She played the piano, liked basketball, collected elephants, and had a love for dogs. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed the ride. She enjoyed laughter and had a way of making people happy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Szymanski and step son, Jeffrey Szymanski and brother in law William “Bill” Albright and a nephew Michael Albright.
Left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Stephen Ferguson of Kannapolis and Stanley Ferguson (Melanie) of Salisbury; sister, Carol Ferguson Albright of Thomasville; nieces, Whitney Ferguson and Lauren Ferguson; nephew, Mark Albright (Susan) and nephews Kyle Albright and Josh Albright.
A special thanks to the staff of Trinity Oaks of Salisbury for their love and care of Ms. Szymanski
A private service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Rowan County Humane Society, P.O. Box 295, Salisbury, NC 28145 or the Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Szymanski family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
