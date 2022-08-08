HIGH POINT — Bob Nottage, age 91, husband of Molly Ayer Nottage, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Pennybyrn Health Care in High Point, NC.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island, he was a son of the late Edmund James Nottage and Mildred Gillan Nottage.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Nottage is survived by his brother, Edmund Nottage of RI, a sister in law Berta Storey (John) of VA, a brother in law Rick Ayer (Barbara Grady) of CA, and a wonderful host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, John Nottage and by his first wife, Luana DellaPietra Nottage.
Bob was a retiree of St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury CT and the State of CT as a psychiatric social worker. He taught psychology courses, provided private counseling and began a support group in CT for those with Alzheimer’s.
Bob’s devotion to Jesus was the strength of his compassion for others. He served as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector at churches in CT and NC. When he was not caring for others, Bob enjoyed acting in community theaters. Later in life he started and directed The Pennybyrn Players which has been continued by other Pennybyrn Residents.
Bob was a devoted husband two times around. His warmth, humor and caring spirit will be missed by many. He is free from earthly cares and at peace with the Lord.
In honor of Covid safety, services will be scheduled at a later date.
Gifts in memory of Bob may be made to Pennybyrn’s Resident Care Fund to assist those residents who have outlived their financial resources or to the Maryfield Chapel to help with Chapel expenses and upkeep. Please make checks payable to Maryfield, Inc. at 109 Penny Rd. High Point NC 27260 or online at pennybyrnliving.org, with a notation of the preferred fund.
Gifts may also be made to First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St. High Point NC 27260.
