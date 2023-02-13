HIGH POINT — Robert “Bob” Russell Brendle, 84, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at his residence.

Born Nov. 19, 1938, in Kernersville, NC, Bob was the son of Russell Frederick and Edith Whicker Brendle. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, JoAnne Hill, and his son, Rod Brendle.

