HIGH POINT — Robert “Bob” Russell Brendle, 84, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at his residence.
Born Nov. 19, 1938, in Kernersville, NC, Bob was the son of Russell Frederick and Edith Whicker Brendle. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, JoAnne Hill, and his son, Rod Brendle.
Bob graduated from High Point High School. He was married for 65 years to Ann Hines Brendle. Bob worked in the heavy-duty trucking industry most of his career, including Cummins Diesel, and Piedmont Ford, retiring in 1997. He loved spending time with family, vacations at the beach, and was a lifelong lover of Bluegrass music. He attended Encounter Church of High Point.
Bob is survived by his wife, Ann Brendle, of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and John Vernon, of High Point; daughter-in-law, Melba Price Brendle, of Wallburg; grandchildren, Travis Vernon, Kyle Vernon (Hillary); step-granddaughter, Tracie Rich Heavner; great-grandchildren, Sadie Vernon, Millie Vernon, Nora Vernon, and Malachi Vernon; step-great-grandchildren, Devin Caudle (Summer), Kaylee Heavner, and Carson Heavner; and step-great-great-grandchild, Maxton Caudle.
A service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC. Visitation will immediately follow the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Encounter Church, P.O. Box 5714, High Point, NC, 27262.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
