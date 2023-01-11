THOMASVILLE — Blanche Rothrock Fritts, 97, of Thomasville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center. Blanche was born Oct. 7, 1925, in Davidson County, to the late Pleasant Dewitt Rothrock and Ida Belle Myers Rothrock. She was a lifelong faithful member of Fair Grove United Methodist Church and served many roles at the church. Blanche was a member of the Chancel Choir, the United Methodist Women and the Susannah Wesley ladies circle. Blanche and her late husband, Dalton, owned and operated Refrigeration Sales and Service. She was a member of the Thomasville Woman’s Club and a member of the Forest Drive Garden Club. She was very active in the Senior Center of Thomasville, where she was part of the dynamic dancers, which she loved dearly. She was an avid Hallmark ornament collector and was a charter member of the “Treeloaders,” which is a Hallmark Collector club. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Rayvon Fritts, on Feb. 12, 1991; her siblings, Vaden R. Blizzard, F. Clifton Rothrock, Lenvel L. Rothrock, Essie R. Jones, Clyde Rothrock and Hazel R. Cardiff.
Surviving is her daughter, Sharon Dawn Fritts Hart; two grandchildren, Amy Hart Petley and husband Thomas, Philip Andrew Hart, II and wife Roseanna; two great-grandchildren, Lillian Dawn Petley and Hannah Belle Petley. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews and other close family members.
