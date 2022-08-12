HIGH POINT — After a long and rich life, Blanca Esperanza Corcoran died August 9, 2022, at Pennybyrn at Maryfield.
The fifth of eight children, Blanca was born Oct. 31, 1923, in the high Andean city of Huancayo, Peru to Luzmila Alcázar and David Sobrevilla. Her early life was spent between Huancayo and the nearby family farm; a journey often made on horseback. Her parents were persuaded by a family member to board Blanca at Lima High School, where she graduated as valedictorian of her class. Blanca continued her education at the University of Missouri; studying Art History. Upon her return to Lima, Blanca worked for Pan American Airlines, the premier post-war international air carrier. During this time she met and married Joseph Edward Corcoran, her husband of 64 years, with whom she had four children.
In 1970, political events in Peru precipitated a career relocation for Joseph to New York City. Blanca managed the family move from Lima to Westfield, New Jersey. Five years later she again took charge of a subsequent move to Dallas, where she and Joseph lived for 39 years. They moved to Pennybyrn in 2014.
Blanca embraced these sharp changes in her life, finding joy in new people and experiences, and giving wholeheartedly to her family and community. Shortly after arriving in the U.S. she became a New York Mets fan, and later avidly supported the University of Notre Dame. She had a wide-ranging and curious intellect, and a deep passion for the arts. For 25 years Blanca served as a docent at Southern Methodist University’s Meadows Museum, renowned for its Spanish Art collection. She loved the symphony, literature and art history, her own collection of pre-Hispanic, Peruvian and modern art, and traveling in the U.S. and abroad. She won people over wherever she went, always open, engaging, and strong in her own person.
Blanca is preceded in death by her husband Joseph, brothers David Pelayo and David, and sisters Sara, Alicia and Luzmila — and survived by her sister Julia and brother Luis. She was a loving mother to Catherine Bencini, Joseph Corcoran, Barbara Corcoran and Patricia Bentivoglio; mother-in-law to William Bencini, Ann Corcoran, John Begert and Luca Bentivoglio; and beloved grandmother to Michael and Sarah Bencini (Schafhauser), Joseph, Katherine and Alice Corcoran; Blanca and Jack Begert; and Galeazzo, Sante and Francesco Bentivoglio. In addition, she had four great-grandchildren.
A private family Mass celebrating Blanca’s life will be offered at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point, NC, on Tuesday, August 16. 2022.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.