HPTNWS- 8-13-22 CORCORAN, BLANCA.jpg

HIGH POINT — After a long and rich life, Blanca Esperanza Corcoran died August 9, 2022, at Pennybyrn at Maryfield.

The fifth of eight children, Blanca was born Oct. 31, 1923, in the high Andean city of Huancayo, Peru to Luzmila Alcázar and David Sobrevilla. Her early life was spent between Huancayo and the nearby family farm; a journey often made on horseback. Her parents were persuaded by a family member to board Blanca at Lima High School, where she graduated as valedictorian of her class. Blanca continued her education at the University of Missouri; studying Art History. Upon her return to Lima, Blanca worked for Pan American Airlines, the premier post-war international air carrier. During this time she met and married Joseph Edward Corcoran, her husband of 64 years, with whom she had four children.

Trending Videos