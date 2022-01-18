HIGH POINT — On Wednesday Jan. 12, 2022, Blaine Stephen Goodwin, beloved son and brother, passed away at age 60.
Blaine was born on Nov. 5, 1961 in High Point, NC. He attended Georgia Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Guilford Technical Community College. He worked as a Shop Manager/ Estimator at Concrete Accessories, Hamlett Associates and Myrick Construction.
Blaine was a fan of all types of sports, but he especially enjoyed golfing and bowling. He was active in the Raleigh Bowling Association and enjoyed working with the youth bowling league. He loved puzzles and games, but was especially fond of crossword puzzles, which were always done in ink.
He was intelligent and thoughtful, known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Blaine was the son of Betty Cook Goodwin of High Point and the late Charles Buddy Goodwin. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Bonnie L. Goodwin; and an uncle and aunt, Charles and Janice Cook of Colfax.
A private graveside service will be held by the family at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) by visiting https://
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point provided arrangements.
