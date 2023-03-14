THOMASVILLE — Mr. Billy Wade Stone, 91 of Thomasville passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Hinkle Hospice Home in Lexington. Billy was born Nov. 18, 1931 in Davidson County to the late Wade Stone and Flois Foust Fouts. He was a faithful member of Johnsontown United Methodist Church until his declining health. Billy served his country in the United States Army from 1952-1954. He was employed by Richard Childress Racing for many years. He enjoyed working in the yard, watching Westerns, and NASCAR. He was a wonderful father, grandpa and friend; he will be greatly missed by many. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Stone; one sister, Shirley Clark.
Surviving is his sons, Tracy Stone and wife Kristie, Terry Stone and wife Kristy; eight grandchildren, Savannah Carr (Olivia), Victoria Smith (Matt), Dezarae Stone, Dylan Stone, Tyler Nelson, Nathaniel Martin, Faithanna Beckham (Johnathan), Grace Bare; two great-grandchildren, Shamus Nelson, Grayson Martin.
