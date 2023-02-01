COLFAX — Billy Reid (Bill) Farlow, 94, of Colfax, NC, was born Nov. 4, 1928, and died peacefully at River Landing in Colfax Jan. 28, 2023. He was the son of William M. Farlow and Ella Mae Bulla Farlow.
Born and raised in High Point, Bill attended High Point City Schools, graduated from High Point Central High School, and High Point College. He was raised in the Quaker faith at High Point Friends Church, and later moved his membership to First United Methodist Church of High Point. At FUMC he served many committees over the years, was a member of the Hayes Bible Class, and enjoyed volunteering for Parson’s Table and Mobile Meals.
Bill was drafted into the Army in 1951, completing Basic Training in Hawaii and served eight months in Korea with the 25th Division. Following his honorable discharge in 1953, Bill worked in data processing for 38 years, retiring from Highland Yarn Mills in 1992. Bill and Betty Jo moved to River Landing at Sandy Ridge in 2004.
On Dec. 16, 1956, he married Betty Jo Parrish, who survives him. Also left to cherish his memory are three daughters, Beth Bailey of Grand Rapids, MI, Bobbi Moore (Jeff) of Kernersville, NC, and Brooke Odenwelder (Kevin) of Roanoke, VA. Pop dearly loved his 7 grandchildren (Krystyn Paridee (Shane), Phillip Bailey, Thomas Moore (Ailsa), Lyndsay Varga (Nick), Sydney, Jackson, and Grayson Odenwelder, and his 4 great-grandchildren (Savannah Paridee, Maybelline Bailey, Landon Paridee, and Parrish Bailey). Bill is also survived by his brother Colon Farlow of Sophia, NC and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at River Landing at Sandy Ridge in Colfax on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11.
Memorials may be sent to High Point Friends Meeting, FUMC- High Point, or Presbyterian Homes Foundation.
Cumby Family Funeral Service – High Point.
