COLFAX — Billy Reid (Bill) Farlow, 94, of Colfax, NC, was born Nov. 4, 1928, and died peacefully at River Landing in Colfax Jan. 28, 2023. He was the son of William M. Farlow and Ella Mae Bulla Farlow.

Born and raised in High Point, Bill attended High Point City Schools, graduated from High Point Central High School, and High Point College. He was raised in the Quaker faith at High Point Friends Church, and later moved his membership to First United Methodist Church of High Point. At FUMC he served many committees over the years, was a member of the Hayes Bible Class, and enjoyed volunteering for Parson’s Table and Mobile Meals.

