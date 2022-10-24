GREENSBORO — Billy Ray "Buddy" Nance, 91, passed away Oct. 21, 2022, at Whitestone in Greensboro, NC. A service will take place Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. at the WhiteStone Chapel in Greensboro, NC.
Buddy was born in High Point, NC and attended High Point Central High School, graduating in 1950. He then joined the US Air Force and served his country in the Korean War. After service, he began a 35-year career with 3M Company and married Miriam Tabitha "Tabbie" Bright. They spent time in Atlanta, Ga., before settling on a small farm in Jamestown, NC.
