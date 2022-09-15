WALLBURG — Mr. Billy Lowell Logan, 76, of Wallburg, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born on Jan.16, 1946 in Forsyth County, NC to Clyde Hasting Logan and Ruth Logan. He was a US Air Force veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He retired in 2009 from Thomas Built Buses in High Point and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in High Point, where in 2017, he was honored as volunteer of the year.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Hayworth Logan on Feb. 23, 2009; and his brother, Paul Logan.
Surviving are his two sons, Kyle Hayworth Logan of Greenville, NC and Kevin Lowell Logan and wife Julie of Winston-Salem; two sisters, Betty Russell and Louise Pendry and husband Ronald; and two grandchildren, Tanner and Allyson Logan.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 405 N. Main St. High Point, NC with Rev. Jeff Rogers and Rev. Bruce Hartgrove officiating.
The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to Mt. Pleasant Church Youth, in honor of his two grandchildren, 6516 Old Greensboro Rd. Thomasville, NC 27360. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
