WALLBURG — Mr. Billy Lowell Logan, 76, of Wallburg, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born on Jan.16, 1946 in Forsyth County, NC to Clyde Hasting Logan and Ruth Logan. He was a US Air Force veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He retired in 2009 from Thomas Built Buses in High Point and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in High Point, where in 2017, he was honored as volunteer of the year.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Hayworth Logan on Feb. 23, 2009; and his brother, Paul Logan.

