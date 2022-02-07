ARCHDALE — Mr. Billy Joe Minor, 78, a resident of Sophia, died Feb. 6, 2022, at Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro.
He was born Jan. 16, 1944, in Guilford County, a son to Ernest Minor Jr. and Edith Medlin Minor. As a resident of this area all his life, he worked as a machinist in veneer manufacturing, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was of the Baptist faith. In 1964, he married the former Patricia Ann “Pat” Nelson, who preceded him in death in 2010.
Surviving is a daughter, Tammy Goodwin and husband Keith, of Asheboro; son, Dean Minor and wife Darlene, of Asheboro; brother, Ernest Minor; six grandchildren, Danielle, DeAnna, Kenny, Reba, Dusty and Victoria; 14 great-grandchildren; and two additional great-grandchildren due later this spring.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensboro, with Rev. Michael Mabe officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Randolph at 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, N.C. 27203. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
