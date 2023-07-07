HPTNWS- 7-8-23 CULLER, BILLY.jpg

KERNERSVILLE — Billy "Bill" Joe Culler, 95, of Kernersville, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at his home.

Born April 24, 1928, in Forsyth County to the late George Clavey Culler and the late Nancy Reece Culler. Billy was in the United States Army, then worked as a shipping clerk at Patrician Furniture Company. He was a member of Gospel Way Baptist Church, loved NASCAR, collected clocks, NASCAR memorabilia, spending time with his family, telling stories, camping, and being with his church family.