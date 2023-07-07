KERNERSVILLE — Billy "Bill" Joe Culler, 95, of Kernersville, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at his home.
Born April 24, 1928, in Forsyth County to the late George Clavey Culler and the late Nancy Reece Culler. Billy was in the United States Army, then worked as a shipping clerk at Patrician Furniture Company. He was a member of Gospel Way Baptist Church, loved NASCAR, collected clocks, NASCAR memorabilia, spending time with his family, telling stories, camping, and being with his church family.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Clara Parsons Culler; son, Steve Culler (Alicia); daughter, Angie Idol (Dale); brother-in-law, David Parsons; grandchildren, Chris Ester (Brianna), Bradley Ester, Stephanie Culler, William Culler, Lori Strider (Kevin), Brian Allred, Steven Allred; great grandchildren, Cheyanna Culler, Tyler Allred (Brooke), Courtney Shore, Samantha Allred, Savannah Allred, Christian Allred; great great grandchildren, McKayla Allred, Aiden Allred, Walker Rhodes and several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Culler.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at Gospel Way Baptist Church with Pastor Danny McMahan and Pastor Rick Vestal officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point.
Wright Funeral-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
