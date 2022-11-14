ARCHDALE — Billy Frank Ray, 87, of Archdale, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at his home.
Born Sept. 4, 1935, in Alamance county, a son of the late Franklin Pierce Ray and the late Mozelle Ray. He was a U S Army Veteran and was President and CEO of Binnings Building Products.
He is survived by his wife, Celia Ray of the home; son Frank Ray (Rita) of Lexington; daughters, Marsha Renee Kelly and Sandra Faye Daniels, both of High Point; brothers, Joe Ray (Linda) of Snow Camp, Don Ray (Leona) of Plantation, FL; sister, Nancy Griffin (Don) of Snow Camp; grandchildren, Michael Daniels and Ronald Player Jr.; great grandchildren, Trey Player and Mia Player.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Eugene (Pete) Ray and sisters, Jean Carol Berry and Laura Ann Cateo.
Services will be planned at a later date.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
