HPTNWS- 11-15-22 RAY, BILLY.jpg

ARCHDALE — Billy Frank Ray, 87, of Archdale, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at his home.

Born Sept. 4, 1935, in Alamance county, a son of the late Franklin Pierce Ray and the late Mozelle Ray. He was a U S Army Veteran and was President and CEO of Binnings Building Products.

Trending Videos