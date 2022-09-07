HIGH POINT — Billy Eugene Thornton, 55, of High Point, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Deep River Friends Cemetery.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 5:50 pm
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
