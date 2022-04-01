THOMASVILLE — Billy Dean Davis, 79, passed away on March 29, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Emmanuel Baptist Church 204 Turner Street in Thomasville, NC at 1 p.m. S. E. Thomas Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
