HPTNWS- 4-2-22 DAVIS, BILLY.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Billy Dean Davis, 79, passed away on March 29, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Emmanuel Baptist Church 204 Turner Street in Thomasville, NC at 1 p.m. S. E. Thomas Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.

Trending Videos