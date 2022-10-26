HIGH POINT — Billy “Bill” Lee Dixon, a longtime resident of High Point, North Carolina, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. He was 87 years old. Bill was born on August 12, 1935 to the late Allen and Ethel “Clara” (Wright) Dixon in High Point, North Carolina and, with the exception of a short stint in Baltimore, Maryland, lived here his entire life. He married the love of his life, Ann Moore Dixon, in 1953, graduating from Allen Jay High School shortly thereafter in 1954.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Ann; four children - Bill, Cindy, Mike and Donovan; siblings - Herb, Ila Jean and Anita; 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Allen.
Bill worked in the textile and tool and die-casting industries most of his life. In 1985, he ventured out on his own, founding Southern Cross Trading Company, an international sourcing company for metal and plastic die-castings. It was through this venture that he was given the opportunity to travel internationally. This became one of the great loves of his life, and over the next two decades he would enjoy annual business trips to China, Taiwan, Thailand, Seoul, Korea, and Hong Kong, to name a few. One of Bill’s greatest pleasures was bringing home suitcases of souvenirs for all of his children and grandchildren from his travels all over the world. His home office was decorated with mementos and memorabilia from his trips as well.
Upon retirement, Bill developed a passion for gardening. He was especially interested in any seed varieties that produced gigantic or enormous specimens, and he spent countless hours researching fertilization methods and techniques to that end. Bill was so passionate about growing big tomatoes in fact, that he developed a unique watering method that delivered nutrients directly to the plants’ roots, producing bountiful harvests. Bill was recognized as one of Roy’s Folks on Fox 8 News for this effort, a designation he was immensely proud of.
Bill was known for his quick wit and legendary antics, and all those who knew him have their own stories to tell. The family will gather to share their stories and celebrate Bill in a small private ceremony. Condolences should be mailed to: Ann Dixon, ℅ Cindy Causey, 1673 Village Point Rd., Shallotte, NC 28470.
