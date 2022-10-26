HPTNWS- 10-27-22 DIXON, BILLY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Billy “Bill” Lee Dixon, a longtime resident of High Point, North Carolina, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. He was 87 years old. Bill was born on August 12, 1935 to the late Allen and Ethel “Clara” (Wright) Dixon in High Point, North Carolina and, with the exception of a short stint in Baltimore, Maryland, lived here his entire life. He married the love of his life, Ann Moore Dixon, in 1953, graduating from Allen Jay High School shortly thereafter in 1954.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Ann; four children - Bill, Cindy, Mike and Donovan; siblings - Herb, Ila Jean and Anita; 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Allen.

