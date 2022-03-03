SANFORD — Ms. Billie Ruth McNeil, age 81 of Sanford NC, transitioned into eternal rest on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at her residence in Sanford, NC.
Billie McNeil was born July 11, 1940, in High Point, NC, the daughter of Ell Geter and Addie Cassell (Jesse Cassell). She graduated from William Penn High School in 1959. After graduation, she attended Winston-Salem State University (TC Teachers College) where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in Education in 1963. She then moved to Sanford, NC with her husband, Walter where they pursued their teaching careers. She began her teaching career at W.B. Wicker School and then at Jonesboro Elementary School where she later retired.
Billie was also a mom to Michael R. McNeil of the home. Billie was a friend, sister, wife and at times a counselor to many, she also had her own sense of style. She loved to travel when able and was a no-nonsense type of lady. If you asked her something she would tell the truth whether you wanted it or not but in a way of encouragement. Friends and acquaintances referred to her as “Miss Mac”, “Billie Mac” or “Miss Billie” and she would always be there if you needed her.
Billie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Walter H. McNeil Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Michael R. McNeil of the home; sisters, Joyce Strickland (Hubert) and Veronica Boyce (Cleaster “Pete”); an aunt, Lois Parker (Robert); four brothers in law, Charles McNeil, James McNeil, Ernest McNeil and Frank McNeil (Barbara); two sisters in law, Janice McNeil and Phyllis McNeil; an aunt, Elsie McNeil (Myron and Bill). Her special friends, “The Divas”; Priscilla Gooch, Clara Ephraim, Gaynelle McIver, and Cheville Branch. Lifelong friend, Shirley McBee-Raper and other friends; Gloria Williams, Peggy Wilson, and herself are also known as the “The Golden Girls”.
In her final days, mom had an amazing friend/caretaker, Etta Heck who was there with her till the end. Two adopted sons; Rick Tysor (Tina) and Raynard Jones, recognized neighbors: Mr. and Mrs. Spears, Danielle Jennings (Victor), Annie Waddell; long-time colleague and friend, Mr. JD Todd (Judy); friend/confidant: Mildred Pretty, Dr. and Mrs. Howard James and a special friend/family; Rev. and Mrs. JL Morgan. Billie leaves to cherish a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and two endeared cousins Harry Geter and Charles Gripper.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home-Sanford.
