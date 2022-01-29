ARCHDALE — Billie Ann Lattimor Moser, 59, of Archdale, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at her home. A family Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
