PITTSBORO — Bill Tweedy, age 87 of Pittsboro, NC, formerly of Cobden, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at his home. He was born Dec. 31, 1934 in Cobden, the son of Glenn and Clara (Klughart) Tweedy. He married the love of his life Patsy Glasco on Dec. 28, 1957. She preceded him in death on April 2, 1995.

Bill is survived by: Lynn Carter (Brent) of High Point, NC, Glenna Orr (Gary) of Pittsboro, NC and Carol Crawford (Ronnie) of Jamestown, NC; grandchildren, Tiffaney Culligan (Pete), Lauren Schumpert (Andrew), Kristen Carter, Aaron Carter (Ashley), Billy Orr (Morgan), Alec Orr, Sarah Crawford, Samuel Crawford, Nicholas Crawford; great-grandchildren: Aubrey Culligan, Kiley Culligan, Adaline Carter, Avery Carter, Brayden Schumpert, Turner Orr, Connor Orr; siblings: James Tweedy (Mary). He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy and his parents.

