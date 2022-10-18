PITTSBORO — Bill Tweedy, age 87 of Pittsboro, NC, formerly of Cobden, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at his home. He was born Dec. 31, 1934 in Cobden, the son of Glenn and Clara (Klughart) Tweedy. He married the love of his life Patsy Glasco on Dec. 28, 1957. She preceded him in death on April 2, 1995.
Bill is survived by: Lynn Carter (Brent) of High Point, NC, Glenna Orr (Gary) of Pittsboro, NC and Carol Crawford (Ronnie) of Jamestown, NC; grandchildren, Tiffaney Culligan (Pete), Lauren Schumpert (Andrew), Kristen Carter, Aaron Carter (Ashley), Billy Orr (Morgan), Alec Orr, Sarah Crawford, Samuel Crawford, Nicholas Crawford; great-grandchildren: Aubrey Culligan, Kiley Culligan, Adaline Carter, Avery Carter, Brayden Schumpert, Turner Orr, Connor Orr; siblings: James Tweedy (Mary). He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy and his parents.
Bill received a Bachelor of Science, Southern Illinois University, 1956. Master of Science from University of Illinois, 1959. Doctor of Philosophy, University of Illinois, 1961. He was a Plant Pathologist, professor, Hunter College, New York City, New York, 1961-1965; professor, Boyce Thompson Institute, Yonkers, New York 1963; From assistant to associate professor, University of Missouri, Columbia, 1965-1971; Principal Plant Pathologist, USDA, Washington DC, 1971-1972; Manager Residue, Chemical Industries Basel-GEIGY Corporation, Greensboro, North Carolina, Director, Chemical Industries Basel-GEIGY Corporation, Greensboro, North Carolina 1973-1993; Consulted for many years after retirement.
Bill loved to farm and garden. Wherever he and Patsy lived, they always had a big garden. Faith and family were the most important things to Bill.
He was a member of International Plant Protection Congress, Rotary Club of
Jamestown, NC, and Lions Club of Cobden, Il.
Funeral services for Bill Tweedy will be held Oct. 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cobden, 200 South Walker St. Cobden, Il 62920 with Pastor Ed Falgout officiating. Interment will follow in the Alto Pass Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Remembrance Service will be held Nov. 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church Jamestown 306 Guilford Rd, Jamestown, NC 27282.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church in Cobden 200 South Walker St. Cobden, IL 62920 or to Transitions LifeCare 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607. Envelopes will be available at the church.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers he has had over the past 2 years!
Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden is in charge of the arrangements.
To visit Bill’s memorial page and leave online condolences for the family, please visit the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home website at rendlemanhilemanfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.