HIGH POINT — Mr. Billy “Bill” Lee Minor, 93, resident of High Point, died November 18, 2021, at his home.
He was born September 17, 1928, in Guilford County, a son to Aubrey Lee and Mattie Elizabeth Hooper Minor. As a resident of this area all his life, he was a U.S. Army WWII veteran serving as a Corporal in the Army’s 27th Regiment.
He later attended High Point College (HPU) where he received his degree. He loved his university and enjoyed supporting them financially throughout the years.
Bill spent his career with McEwen Lumber Company, retiring as Chief Financial Officer. He was a former member of Rankin Memorial United Methodist Church and later joined Hayworth Wesleyan Church in High Point.
On December 18, 1948, he married the former Louise Dailey who preceded him in death in 2015. Louise was the love of his life and they enjoyed 66 years together raising a family, traveling and golfing.
Surviving is a son, Steve Minor of Galax, VA; a daughter, Jane Sartain and husband Al of State Road; five grandchildren, Justin Minor, Zachary Minor and wife Missy, Ben Minor and wife Brittany, Tate Sartain, and Lily Sartain; and six great grandchildren, Hudson Minor, Aly Minor, Ayden Minor, Baylor Minor, Ella Minor, and Oliver Minor.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, at Hayworth Wesleyan Church with Rev. Brian Matherlee and Rev. David Emery officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, November 22, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. Memorials may be directed to Bill and Louise Minor Scholarship at High Point University, One University Parkway, High Point, NC 27268. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
