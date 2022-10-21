HPTNWS- 10-22-22 COLLINS, BILL.jpg

LEXINGTON — Bill Collins, 92, of High Point, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in the sanctuary of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive in High Point. The family will receive friends following the service in the Asbury Room.

