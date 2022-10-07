LEXINGTON — Bill Collins, 92, of High Point, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in the sanctuary of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive in High Point. The family will receive friends following the service in the Asbury Room.
Born April 17, 1930 in Hobbsville, NC, he was the son of James Victor Collins, who died before his birth, and Carrie Rountree Collins. Raised by his mother and grandparents on a farm in rural Eastern North Carolina, he excelled in both academics and sports. He enrolled in Wake Forest College and was a student there before enlisting in the Air Force during the Korean War. He returned to Wake Forest after his military service and became the first member of his family to complete a 4 year college degree.
Bill married Elizabeth “Betsy” Huggin in 1960. They spent the majority of their life together in High Point and Blowing Rock where he enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing golf and bridge, working in his vegetable garden and generally making the world a better place through his infectiously positive outlook on life.
His career in sales lasted well into his 80’s. His customers were his friends. The products he sold were secondary to the relationships he built over his 60 year selling career.
He is survived by his son, Jamie Collins, daughter-in-law Alison Collins, two grandchildren that he adored, Mary Frances and James, as well as his sisters-in-law Shirley Collins and Marth Yarborough, three nieces, Karen Collins, Susan Gallienne and Margret Freeman and two nephews, Preston Yarborough and Scott Yarborough.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Betsy and his brother, James Victor Collins Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, NC 27262, Blowing Rock Methodist Church 1314 Main Street, Blowing Rock, NC 28605, or to YWCA of High Point 155 W. Westwood Avenue, High Point, NC 27262.
Davidson Funeral Home of Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.