HIGH POINT – Bill Albert Kirby, 92, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
Bill was born in High Point, Sept. 26, 1929, a son of the late Albert Theodore Kirby and Ruby Stone Tysinger. He attended High Point City Schools and lived most of his life in High Point.
Bill was a charter member of Covenant Church United Methodist.
On April 18, 1952, he was married to his loving companion, the former Mary Ann Peatross. They shared 67 wonderful years together until her death on July 10, 2019.
"I adored her, she was my whole life."
He is survived by his step-mother, Hazel Wall Kirby of Burlington, several special nieces and nephews and many special friends.
At his request, no services will be held. Memorials may be directed to Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Rd., High Point, NC 27265.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Kirby family.
