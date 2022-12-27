HIGH POINT — Beverly Anne (Wagner) Muchitch, 90, died peacefully on Dec. 25, 2022, surrounded by family in High Point, NC.
Beverly was born on June 24, 1932, in Joliet, Illinois, to the late John and Lucille Wagner. She graduated from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse and obtained a Master’s Degree in Education from Lewis University.
She married Daniel Muchitch in 1954 and the couple had two children together. She practiced as a school nurse in Joliet, Ill. for more than 20 years. After retiring in 1991, she moved to a warmer climate and spent 30 years in Fort Myers, Fla.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Muchitch; son David Muchitch; and sister Carol Croxton. She is survived by her long-time companion, Kenneth DeJarld; daughter Diane (Anthony) Domabyl; siblings, John Wagner and Patti Johnston; grandchildren, Michael and Jocelyn Domabyl, Christina and Angelica Hernandez; and great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point, NC, on Friday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. A visitation will immediately precede the service at 10:30 a.m.
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service-Greensboro is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beverly’s name to Hospice of the Piedmont.
