HIGH POINT — Beverly Anne (Wagner) Muchitch, 90, died peacefully on Dec. 25, 2022, surrounded by family in High Point, NC.

Beverly was born on June 24, 1932, in Joliet, Illinois, to the late John and Lucille Wagner. She graduated from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse and obtained a Master’s Degree in Education from Lewis University.

