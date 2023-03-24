HIGH POINT — Mrs. Bettye Jan Watson Casey, 84, resident of High Point, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Hospice Home at High Point on March 21, 2023.
She was born Feb. 25, 1939 in Colorado City, TX, a daughter of Harold C. and Louise Watson. Bettye lived in both Texas and New Mexico, where she taught school over 30 years. After retirement, she moved to High Point to be closer to her family. Bettye was part of the High Point New Corners club, where she made many lasting friendships.
Surviving is her daughter, Juanita Louise Casey of Oregon; two sons, Curtis Mark Casey (Robin) of Ocean Isle Beach and Russell Alan Casey (Julie) of High Point; a sister, Mary Stephens of Texas; a brother, Samuel Watson (Jo Ann) of Texas; five grandchildren, Paige, Elliot, Ethan (Mariquinha), Mason and Abigail Casey; and two great grandchildren, Estefania Dos Santos-Casey and Emory Casey.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, in the Life Tribute Center at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 27, at Lebanon United Methodist Church in High Point, where she was an active member, with Rev. Joseph Kim officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 815 Market St. Galveston, TX 77550 or to Hospice Home at High Point, 1803 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262 or to the organization of your choice.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
