HPTNWS- 3-25-23 CASEY, BETTYE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mrs. Bettye Jan Watson Casey, 84, resident of High Point, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Hospice Home at High Point on March 21, 2023.

She was born Feb. 25, 1939 in Colorado City, TX, a daughter of Harold C. and Louise Watson. Bettye lived in both Texas and New Mexico, where she taught school over 30 years. After retirement, she moved to High Point to be closer to her family. Bettye was part of the High Point New Corners club, where she made many lasting friendships.

Trending Videos