HIGH POINT — Mrs. Bettye Jan Watson Casey, 84, resident of High Point, passed away peacefully at Hospice Home at High Point on March 21, 2023.

She was born Feb. 25, 1939 in Mitchell County, TX, a daughter to the late Harold C. and Louise White Watson. Bettye lived in both Texas and New Mexico, working in education, before coming to the High Point area in 2001.

