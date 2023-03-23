HIGH POINT — Mrs. Bettye Jan Watson Casey, 84, resident of High Point, passed away peacefully at Hospice Home at High Point on March 21, 2023.
She was born Feb. 25, 1939 in Mitchell County, TX, a daughter to the late Harold C. and Louise White Watson. Bettye lived in both Texas and New Mexico, working in education, before coming to the High Point area in 2001.
Surviving is her daughter, Juanita Louise Casey of Oregon; two sons, Curtis Mark Casey (Robin) of Ocean Isle Beach and Russell Alan Casey (Julie) of High Point; a sister, Mary Stephens of Texas; a brother, Samuel Watson (Jo Ann) of Texas; five grandchildren, Erin Paige Casey, Elliot Royce Casey, Ethan Casey (Mariquinha), Mason Casey and Abigail Casey; and two great grandchildren, Estefania Dos Santos-Casey and Emory Casey.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 27, at Lebanon United Methodist Church in High Point, where she was an active member, with Rev. Joseph Kim officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, in the Life Tribute Center at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 815 Market St. Galveston, TX 77550 or to Hospice Home at High Point, 1803 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262 or to the organization of your choice.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
