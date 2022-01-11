ARCHDALE — Mrs. Betty Lou Wood Bethea, 87, a resident of Archdale, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at High Point Medical Center. She was born on June 30, 1934, in Forsyth County, to the late Denzil Wood and Lucy Cundiff Wood. Betty was a resident of Archdale most of her life and she worked many years as cafeteria worker at Trinity Elementary School. She was a faithful member of Highland Baptist Church in High Point, where she helped with their card ministry and she also helped with the card ministry at Hartley Drive YMCA. Betty loved participating with the “Water Bugs” at Hartley Drive YMCA and the YWCA in High Point. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Elvin Bethea Sr., and two brothers, Douglas Dunlap and William Wood.
Surviving are her three sons, William “Bill” Bethea Jr (Charlene) of Archdale, Robert Bethea (Tonya) of Lexington, and David Bethea (Ginger) of Thomasville; “adopted son” Bart Hepler, of Thomasville; special friend, Debbie Bethea; nine grandchildren, Connie Bryant (Jerry), Shalon Bethea (Edward Freels), Tony Bethea (Delsa), Tyler Bethea, Jacob Bethea, Heather Kurtz (Richie), Janelle Jarrett (Brandon), Jennifer Vance and Colton Brown; 21 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church, 1204 Textile Place in High Point, with Rev. Sam Eaton officiating. The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at JC Green and Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville. Burial will follow the service at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
