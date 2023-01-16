THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Betty Louise Wilson Sechrist, 84, of Thomasville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC. She was born on July 21, 1938 in Davidson County, NC to George Wilson and Grace Lambeth Wilson. She was a homemaker and a member of Holly Hill Wesleyan Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar Thomas “Tommy” Sechrist on Sept. 19, 1995, whom she married on May 6, 1961; her son, Tony Sechrist in 2007; her brother, Donald Wilson; and her sister, Joanne Hanks.

