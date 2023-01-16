THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Betty Louise Wilson Sechrist, 84, of Thomasville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC. She was born on July 21, 1938 in Davidson County, NC to George Wilson and Grace Lambeth Wilson. She was a homemaker and a member of Holly Hill Wesleyan Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar Thomas “Tommy” Sechrist on Sept. 19, 1995, whom she married on May 6, 1961; her son, Tony Sechrist in 2007; her brother, Donald Wilson; and her sister, Joanne Hanks.
Surviving is her son, Ricky Sechrist and wife Velva of Thomasville; two nieces, Penny Garrett and husband Jeff and Janice Hanks; and one cousin, Larry Moore.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Holly Hill Wesleyan Church with Pastor Mark Mullins officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Sechrist will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until taken to the church 30 minutes prior to the service. The family will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Holly Hill Wesleyan Church, 202 W. Holly Hill Rd. Thomasville, NC 27360.
