HIGH POINT — Betty Steele Witcher, 91, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Hospice Home at High Point.

Born July 1, 1931, in Guilford County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Howard Steele and the late Minnie Culler Steele. Betty was a lifelong member of Green Street Baptist Church where she served on the baptismal committee. She was an active member of the Hartley Drive YMCA and Gold’s Gym.

