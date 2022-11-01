HIGH POINT — Betty Steele Witcher, 91, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Hospice Home at High Point.
Born July 1, 1931, in Guilford County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Howard Steele and the late Minnie Culler Steele. Betty was a lifelong member of Green Street Baptist Church where she served on the baptismal committee. She was an active member of the Hartley Drive YMCA and Gold’s Gym.
She is survived by her son, Rick Witcher and wife Beth of High Point; daughters, Susan Lanier and husband Terry of High Point, and Angie Johnson and husband Gerald of High Point; grandchildren, Laura Comer and husband Josh, Brooks Lanier and wife Marissa, Clay Lanier and wife Jessica, Megan Johnson, and Morgan White and husband Adam; and great-grandchild, Caroline Comer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her five brothers. On Oct. 27, 2022, her loving husband of 70 years, James William “Bud” Witcher passed away.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Green Street Baptist Church with Dr. Robert Steele officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers and recognize a special friend Tammy Evans.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.