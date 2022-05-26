ARCHDALE — Mrs. Betty Jane Spencer Carter, 74, resident of Trinity, died May 25, 2022 at her home.
Betty was born April 4, 1948 in Guilford County, a daughter to Grayson L. and Arlene Brookshire Spencer. After growing up in the Archdale area, she later lived in Bethlehem, NC before returning to this area. She worked for Hospice in Catawba County and later joined Life Span Services in Greensboro. Betty was an animal lover, especially when it came to her sweet pups, Buffy, Zoe and Kody. In 1996 she married Von Carter who survives of the residence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and one brother.
Also surviving are two sons, Chuck Byrum and Michael Byrum both of Trinity; three step sons, Randy Carter (Destiny) of Liberty, Rodney Carter, and Jesse Carter (Sarah) of Trinity; a half-sister, Alice Lee; two grandsons, Joe and Jeffrey; and her former daughter-in-law, Joann Byrum of Greensboro.
Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of the Piedmont at 4527 W. Wendover Ave. Greensboro, NC 27409. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
