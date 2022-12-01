JAMESTOWN — Mrs. Betty Jean Smith Grubb, 81, of Jamestown, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at her home. She was born on Dec. 30, 1940 in Thomasville, Davidson County, NC to Clifton Robert (Wendy) Smith and Lizzie Bailey Smith. She was a 1959 graduate of Thomasville High School and Ashmore Business College. She retired after 30 years from the Guilford County School System, where she was secretary and treasurer at Jamestown Elementary School. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Thomasville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ira Robert (Bobby) Smith.
On July 23, 1960, she married Jerry Lee Grubb, who survives of the home; also surviving are her daughter, Lee Ann Jones and husband Steve of Thomasville; grandson, Andrew Jones and wife Kristy of Greensboro; granddaughter, Stephanie Jones Cole and husband Jason of West End, NC; two great-grandchildren, Rhett C. Cole and Wyatt J. Cole; and her beloved dog, Winston. In addition, she is survived by “her boys”, three nephews, Robert (Rusty) Smith and wife Sandy of Thomasville, Gary Smith and wife Vicki of Thomasville, and Moochie Smith and wife Cathi of High Point; brother-in-law, Hoyle Grubb and wife Betty; and numerous beloved great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Chaplain Brian Donley officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. — 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to High Point Police Department, Angels in Blue, 1730 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262.
