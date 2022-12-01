JAMESTOWN — Mrs. Betty Jean Smith Grubb, 81, of Jamestown, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at her home. She was born on Dec. 30, 1940 in Thomasville, Davidson County, NC to Clifton Robert (Wendy) Smith and Lizzie Bailey Smith. She was a 1959 graduate of Thomasville High School and Ashmore Business College. She retired after 30 years from the Guilford County School System, where she was secretary and treasurer at Jamestown Elementary School. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Thomasville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ira Robert (Bobby) Smith.

Trending Videos