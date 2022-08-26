HPTNWS- 8-27-22 LEWIS, BETTY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Betty Shackelford Lewis went to be with her Lord on August 25, 2022. She was born in High Point, North Carolina, to Joseph Bryan and Verna Holbrook Shackelford, who predeceased her. Her sister, Arlene Wilson, and brothers, Robert Shackelford and Charles Shackelford, predeceased her also.

On June 10, 1961, she married Robert Keith Lewis, and they established a wonderful home together. Her husband, Keith, passed away on Dec. 24, 2001, and their children survive her. Jeffrey Lewis, of Wilkesboro, N.C., Anna-Lysa Lewis Hartley and husband Brad of Lenoir, N.C., April Lewis Moore and husband Chad of Granite Falls, N.C., and Andrew Lewis of Granite Falls, N.C. Betty is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

