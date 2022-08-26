HIGH POINT — Betty Shackelford Lewis went to be with her Lord on August 25, 2022. She was born in High Point, North Carolina, to Joseph Bryan and Verna Holbrook Shackelford, who predeceased her. Her sister, Arlene Wilson, and brothers, Robert Shackelford and Charles Shackelford, predeceased her also.
On June 10, 1961, she married Robert Keith Lewis, and they established a wonderful home together. Her husband, Keith, passed away on Dec. 24, 2001, and their children survive her. Jeffrey Lewis, of Wilkesboro, N.C., Anna-Lysa Lewis Hartley and husband Brad of Lenoir, N.C., April Lewis Moore and husband Chad of Granite Falls, N.C., and Andrew Lewis of Granite Falls, N.C. Betty is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Surviving also is her brother, Phil Shackelford and wife Vickie of High Point, N.C., her sister-in-law, Mrs. Charles (Jackie) Shackelford, of High Point, N.C., Keith's mother, Mrs. Joretta Lewis, and his brothers and their wives, and many nieces and nephews.
Betty enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchild, and her nieces and nephews. She loved making quilts, for the new babies and for her family and friends. She was known in the area as "the Quilt Lady."
Betty was employed with the law firm of Sigmon, Clark, Mackie, Hutton, Hanvey & Ferrell, P.A., in Hickory, N.C. before becoming an "at home" Grammy for her grandsons Sam and Joseph. She later became the financial secretary for several churches in the area. Betty was a member of First Baptist Church of Lenoir and an active member of the Ladies Sunday School class. She was also a member of the American Quilters Society. She served on the Board of the Friends of the Library and enjoyed volunteering at the Library. She also was a Notary Public for many years.
Betty leaves a legacy of love for her family, her enjoyment of sewing and quilting and sharing it with friends, and her quite, generosity of spirit. Her faith in God was her strength throughout her life.
A Graveside Service will be held in High Point, N.C. at Lebanon United Methodist Church on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 1 p.m. Dr. David Smith will officiate.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 304 Main Street, Lenoir, N.C. and to Dillon International, 3227 East 31st Street, Suite 200, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74105.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
