THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Betty Sue Saintsing Motsinger, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 3, 1930 in Davidson County, NC to Willard Samuel Saintsing and Flora Shoaf Saintsing. She was a farmer and homemaker and later in life worked 20 years at the Home Bazaar in High Point. She was a lifelong member of Zion United Church of Christ, where over the years she was active in the church choir, Women’s Guild, Sixty Plus Club, taught in the children’s department, and was a youth leader. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Lee Motsinger on May 16, 2006, whom she married on Sept. 30, 1949; her son, Jerry Lee Motsinger on Jan. 18, 2020; her brother, Ray Saintsing; and her sister, Clara Koonts.
Surviving is her son, David Motsinger and wife Debbie of Winston-Salem; daughter, Brenda Moore and husband Greg of Winston-Salem; daughter-in-law, Vicki Motsinger of Winston-Salem; sister-in-law, Dolores Saintsing of Thomasville; grandchildren, Heather Aley and husband Matt, Zachary Motsinger and wife Felecia, Travis Motsinger and wife Amanda , Justin Motsinger and wife Lesley, and Sierra Plott and husband Shane; great-grandchildren, Juli and Hunter Motsinger, Emma and Eli Aley, Carly and Mason Plott, Emery and Reid Motsinger, and Will Motsinger; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID precautions, a small funeral service for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ with Rev. Gary Phaup officiating. It is recommended that masks be worn. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. No formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion UCC, Cemetery Fund, 130 Hasty School Rd. Thomasville, NC 27360 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262. The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Ginger and Dee for their faithful care of our mother over the last four years and to Rachel and Lenora and the staff of Hospice of the Piedmont for their kindness and loving care over the past few weeks. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
