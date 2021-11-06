HIGH POINT — Mrs. Betty Lou Redding Morgan, 90, formerly of Kernersville, died November 3, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living in High Point.
She was born March 18, 1931 in Guilford County, a daughter to Joseph H. and Esther Hussey Redding. As a longtime resident of this area, Betty was a member of Springfield Friends Meeting and had worked at High Point Hospital (High Point Medical Center), retiring in 2003.
In earlier years, she lived in Sanford, Fayetteville, Durham, and also Fairhaven, New Jersey. Betty always purposed herself to be an active and involved member of her community. She met Jerry J. Morgan in first grade at Allen Jay School and, after graduating together, they married in 1948, remaining together over eighty years. Through “thick and thin,” their love for one another never wavered. Jerry Jefferson Morgan preceded her in death in 2017.
Betty loved her cats, her flowers and birds and she had a very sharp wit. She served on a board at High Point University at one point and was very proud of that, too.
In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Morgan; and a brother, Joseph Carroll Redding. Surviving are three daughters, Jane Morgan Smith (Rick) of Winston-Salem, Joanna Morgan Smaltz (Bill) of Wake Forest, and Jill Morgan Sears (Mike) of
Kilmarnock, VA; two sisters, Peggy Davis of Kernersville and Barbara Scruggs of High Point; six grandchildren, Jason Robertson, Jared Robertson (Keisha), Anna Paolella (John), Emily, Audrey and Will Sears; five great grandchildren, Gabriel, Emma, and Addie Robertson and Olivia and Johnny Paolella; and five step great grandchildren, Cole, Connor, Carson, Carter and Cooper Martinez.
A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, at Springfield Friends Meeting Cemetery in High Point with Pastor Joshua Brown officiating.
Memorials may be directed to Quaker Lake, 1503 N.C. Hwy 62 E, Climax, NC, 27233 to be donated to the Jeff Morgan Memorial, or to Springfield Friends Meeting, 555 E. Springfield Rd.
High Point, NC, 27263. A special thanks is extended to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Brookdale North Senior Living and Authoracare Hospice for the wonderful compassionate care provided to Betty and family. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
