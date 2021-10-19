THOMASVILLE – Betty Rabon Windham, 78 of Thomasville, stepped into eternity on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Betty was born Jan. 17, 1943, to William & Euther Rabon in Conway, South Carolina. Betty loved Jesus with all her heart and was committed to her faith and living as an example of Christ's love for us. Her greatest love on earth was her family. She and her husband, Richard, married in 1963 and made their home on Holly Hill Road one of joy, love, and RULES. She taught her children and grands to always give to others first. It was important to her for anyone who came to visit or to live there to hear the gospel, feel his love through her hands and to know they mattered. Betty spent 54 years as an LPN in the Thomasville area and was considered by anyone that knew her, one of the best. She was always attentive and determined and went above and beyond the call of duty. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William “Richie” Richard Windham Jr.; brothers, Eldon Rabon, Bobby Rabon; sister, Zonnie Martin. Left to cherish her memory and carry on the legacy she left is her husband, William Richard Windham Sr.; daughters, Ginny Smith and her husband Dr. Elven Smith III, Kim Miller and husband Randy Miller; 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 on the way; great great grandchild Kendyn Gibbons; brothers, Richard Rabon (Dalma), Wade Rabon (Suzanne), Joe Rabon (Dianne), Michael Rabon (Regina); sisters, Annie Lois Pollard, Lynnette Buffkin (Tony), Margaret Thorton (Dean), numerous nieces and nephews.
Services are scheduled at Hilltop Baptist Church, 160 Gate Drive, Thomasville, NC. The family will greet friends & family on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, from 6-8 p.m., funeral service will be Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 3 p.m. with burial to follow at the church cemetery. Friends and family can call on the Windham family at the home of Kim Miller, 1021 Georgia Ave., Thomasville.
