HIGH POINT — Mrs. Betty Louise McCollum Peguese, 88, peacefully passed away on April 15, 2022, at her home. She was born on Dec. 10, 1933, in High Point, NC, a daughter of the late Beulah McCollum Harrison. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Richard Harrison; her grandmother, Bessie McCollum; three sisters, Elizabeth Gillem, Maebell Dorsey and Rezelia Strawder; one brother, Leslie Murphy Jr. two aunts, Hazel McCollum, and Elizabeth McCollum; a great-aunt, Cassie Lindsay.
Betty attended the High Point Public Schools, and was a graduate of William Penn High School, Class of 1952. After high school, she attended National School of Business in Nashville, TN. Betty was a member of First Emmanuel Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, and a member of the flower committee. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with High Point Bank and Trust and First Citizens Bank as a bookkeeper and teller.
Betty loved planting and caring for flowers and plants, as you would see inside and outside her home. One of her greatest accomplishments was the organization of the first Southside Reunion. Betty enjoyed constant communication with her family and friends.
She leaves to cherish precious memories, her husband of 66.5 years, Freddie Peguese; three sons, Freddie Peguese Jr. (Dianne), Kevin Peguese (Felisa), and Ricki Peguese, all of High Point, NC; eight grandchildren, Mia Peguese, Tyson Peguese, Freddrick Peguese, Nicole Peguese Compton, Yvonne McDonald, Jason Peguese, Bryan Peguese, and Michael McDonald; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister-in-law, Catherine Bailey; a special cousin, Bessie Mae Threadgill; special friends, Ida LeGrande and Ruth Sibert; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, (Today) April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Emmanuel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Peguese family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com.
