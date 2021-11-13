BOULDER, Colorado — Betty Jean Pegram Herring died peacefully on Oct. 21, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. She was born June 6, 1932 to R.B. and Lula Pegram in High Point, NC. She attended High Point Central High School, graduating in 1949. She then graduated from Women’s College of Greensboro NC, now University of North Carolina at Greensboro, NC in 1953 with a B.S. in analytical chemistry. She took a position at the School of US Public Health Services in Chapel Hill, NC. She met her husband of 62 years, Jackson Rea Herring, in Chapel Hill. Her next employment was as a chemist at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. After starting a family, Betty devoted much of her time to raising her children and working for the good of the community through the Quakers. She was also a keen gardener and found great joy each spring in the rebirth of the natural world.
Betty was preceded in death by her three sisters, Marjory Pegram Beck of Orlando, Florida, Dorothy Pegram Culler of High Point, NC, and Elizabeth Pegram Walker of Burlington, NC.
She is survived by her husband Jack; two sons, Peter Rea Herring of Peterborough, UK and Christopher Jackson Herring of Winchester, PA and two grandchildren, Christine Herring of San Francisco, CA and Natasha May Herring of Bishops Stortford, UK.
Betty was a Birthright Quaker and contributed throughout her life to Quaker causes. She was a member of the Boulder Friends Meeting since 1973, where she held various positions, and before that at Adelphi Friends Meeting, Maryland and Friends Meeting at Riverside Church in NYC, and originally Friends Meeting in High Point, NC.
A memorial service will be held at Boulder Friends Meeting when it is safe to do so. Betty will be greatly missed. A donation in her memory may be sent to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
