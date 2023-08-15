TRINITY — Betty Johnson Moore, 92, died Monday, August 14, 2023, at Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Trinity.

She was born Feb. 13, 1931, in Mocksville and was the daughter of the late Floyd R. and Bessie Brindle Johnson. She had worked for many years as a knitter with Adams- Millis Hosiery Mill and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Betty was skilled and artistic and enjoyed quilting, needlework, ceramics and painting. She also enjoyed gardening and was proud of her flowers.