TRINITY — Betty Moore Sykes, 93, of Trinity, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the home of her daughter.
Born Jan. 21, 1930, in North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Moore and the late Leta Stewart Moore. Betty was a homemaker.
She is survived by her sons, Steven Sykes and wife Mei of Florida, and David Sykes and wife Mina of New York; daughters, Becky Thompson and husband Mark of Snow Camp, and Sarah McCarthy of Trinity; grandchildren, Ken, Matt, Dylan, Tori, Carrie, Justin, Noah, Reina; great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Caleb, Cierra, Imogen, Ingrid, and great-great-granddaughter, Peyton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Ray Sykes, son, Joseph Lloyd Sykes, and great-grandson, Ian Ray Sykes.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Fairview United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
